Endeavour Silver (EXK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $53.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of EXK stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.30 million, a P/E ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 547.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,994 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 694,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 924.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 618,022 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 728.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,370 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600,871 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 240.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 278,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

EXK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

