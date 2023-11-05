Endeavour Silver (EXK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.
Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Endeavour Silver Stock Performance
Shares of EXK stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.30 million, a P/E ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $4.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EXK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
