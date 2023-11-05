EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in EnerSys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 33.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 15.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENS has been the subject of several analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS opened at $90.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $65.33 and a 52-week high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $908.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

