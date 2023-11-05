ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Performance
Shares of ENG opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.77. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.11.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 229.24%.
Institutional Trading of ENGlobal
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ENGlobal
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.