Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENVX shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen cut Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Enovix Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 11.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. Enovix has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Enovix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enovix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enovix by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

