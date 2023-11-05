Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.67.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENVX shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen cut Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.
Enovix Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Enovix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enovix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enovix by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.
About Enovix
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
