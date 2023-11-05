Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 272,149 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $91,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,466,000 after buying an additional 1,032,843 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,048,000 after buying an additional 529,509 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,424,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,227,000 after buying an additional 346,187 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 583.2% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 339,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after buying an additional 289,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,495,000 after buying an additional 198,784 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.06. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $79.67 and a 1-year high of $96.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

