Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 751,073 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 87.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 751,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Boston Scientific worth $86,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,329,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,263,857,000 after buying an additional 473,888 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,431 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,156,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $927,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. BTIG Research raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $52.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.24. The company has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,990 shares of company stock valued at $17,435,124 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

