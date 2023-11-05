Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $74.03 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 50.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,918,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,956,821 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $74,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 43,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 531,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after buying an additional 62,726 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 81,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 27,137 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:IPG opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on IPG

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.