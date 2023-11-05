Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $81.10 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 87.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,257,130 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $81,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 4.3% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Humana by 11.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.42.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $477.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $491.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $570.47. The company has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

