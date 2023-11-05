Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $83.50 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 83.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $83,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.09.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $452.76 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $465.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $438.81 and its 200 day moving average is $414.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 236.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,893 shares of company stock valued at $31,481,498 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

