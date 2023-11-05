Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $98.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,070,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,688 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $98,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 532.5% during the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,280,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,727 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,261,000. Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,222,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,212,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 782.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 668,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,954,000 after acquiring an additional 592,519 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average is $47.35. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $48.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3419 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

