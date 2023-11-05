Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $78,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,842,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $984,912,000 after acquiring an additional 541,540 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,210,000 after acquiring an additional 35,627 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,269,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $485,459,000 after acquiring an additional 18,613 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 2.2 %

WST opened at $335.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.99 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $377.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.64. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total transaction of $3,240,988.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,730.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,825,147 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

