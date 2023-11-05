Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinor ASA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EQNR

Equinor ASA Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $260,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 23.8% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.