Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Position Lessened by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 220.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 229.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 41.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Up 2.8 %

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

NYSE EQR opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 147.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

