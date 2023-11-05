ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.14% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SILJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 96,478.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,031,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57,971,760 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 91.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,250,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,402,000 after acquiring an additional 597,970 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,072,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 437,805 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 966,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 52,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $12.15.

About ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

