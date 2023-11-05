Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $17.87 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.57 billion and approximately $177.15 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.87 or 0.00051162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,928.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00202183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.19 or 0.00681956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011349 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00482771 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00140342 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,867,924 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

