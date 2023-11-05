EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EverCommerce

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

In related news, COO Evan Berlin sold 2,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $25,791.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,074.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Evan Berlin sold 2,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $25,791.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,074.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $39,487.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,830,877 shares in the company, valued at $18,015,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,494 shares of company stock worth $468,435. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 87,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 24,771 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth $4,220,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Stock Down 0.7 %

EVCM stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $13.47.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $170.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.23 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. EverCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.