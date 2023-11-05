Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.2% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after buying an additional 1,031,310,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,895,144,000 after buying an additional 2,680,850 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,871,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,084,883,000 after buying an additional 520,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $107.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.94. The firm has a market cap of $431.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.15%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.