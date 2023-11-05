Eyenovia’s (EYEN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Eyenovia’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

EYEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

EYEN opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,239,998 shares in the company, valued at $10,008,396.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 52,357 shares of company stock worth $98,361 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eyenovia by 1,704.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,334,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eyenovia by 433.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 359,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eyenovia by 113.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 295,412 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Eyenovia by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 181,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

