Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $42.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.18%.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FRFHF opened at $896.88 on Friday. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of $470.24 and a 1 year high of $913.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $831.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $777.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FRFHF shares. CIBC increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$875.00 to C$980.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

