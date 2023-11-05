Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.11. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 145,408 shares traded.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$124.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.