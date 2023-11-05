Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $312.02

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 312.02 ($3.80) and traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.04). Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy shares last traded at GBX 255 ($3.10), with a volume of 14,650 shares trading hands.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of £168.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593.02 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 312.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 290.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Poulos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.53), for a total value of £18,600 ($22,633.24). Corporate insiders own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, an investigational intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19, acute kidney injury, cardiac protection, solid organ transplant, and ischemia reperfusion injury; and Bexmarilimab, a novel precision cancer immunotherapy candidate for treating solid tumors, non-small cell lung carcinoma, and hematological malignancies.

