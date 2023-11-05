FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives $34.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBK. Hovde Group raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James began coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FB Financial

FB Financial Price Performance

FB Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $44.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,184.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,863,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,448,329.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.57 per share, for a total transaction of $198,705.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,875,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,474,459.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $198,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,863,191 shares in the company, valued at $384,448,329.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,250 shares of company stock worth $596,518. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,986,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 38,407 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

(Get Free Report

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.