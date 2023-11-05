Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.44-2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68-1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

Federal Signal Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FSS opened at $64.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.81. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 16.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Federal Signal by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

