Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Has $3.16 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.4% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $399.44 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $340.00 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $398.96 and a 200-day moving average of $398.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

