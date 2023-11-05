Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15,491.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,875,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818,187 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $73,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.03.

Insider Activity

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

