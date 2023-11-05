First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$24.50 at CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$24.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares cut First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.91.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$17.46 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$13.66 and a 1-year high of C$39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9971449 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total value of C$1,857,496.86. 19.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

