First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Position Reduced by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,405 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,559,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,846,000 after buying an additional 2,666,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after buying an additional 3,024,149 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,049,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,698,000 after buying an additional 964,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,401,000 after buying an additional 46,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 659.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,436,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,497,000 after buying an additional 2,115,887 shares in the last quarter.

FDL stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $38.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

