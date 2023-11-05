First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.19 and last traded at $41.86. Approximately 8,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 30,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.47.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $58.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.
