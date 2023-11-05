First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.19 and last traded at $41.86. Approximately 8,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 30,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.47.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $58.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 298,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 256,248 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $2,453,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 34,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 41.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 115,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 33,951 shares during the period.

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

