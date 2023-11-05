Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,831,000 after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,017,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,189,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,142,000 after purchasing an additional 629,477 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,557,000 after purchasing an additional 266,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FISV stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.85.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

