Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) PT Lowered to $25.00

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Up 5.8 %

FSBC stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $355.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.17. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Five Star Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

In other Five Star Bancorp news, Director David John Lucchetti bought 5,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $101,019.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 309,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,948. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Brett Levi Wait acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,687.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at $255,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David John Lucchetti bought 5,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $101,019.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 41.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,437,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,967,000 after purchasing an additional 419,779 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,340,000 after buying an additional 71,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after acquiring an additional 184,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,607,000 after acquiring an additional 75,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 82,974 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Star Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.