Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Fluent Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business's fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. Fluent had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $87.72 million. Analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Fluent

In related news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,834,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,664,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fluent by 31.4% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,148 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fluent by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,459 shares of the company's stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 37,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Fluent by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluent

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

See Also

