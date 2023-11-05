Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,016 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $15,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,054. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fortinet from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

