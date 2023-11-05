Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Holdings Trimmed by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fortive by 12,739.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,690,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,404,000 after acquiring an additional 39,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

NYSE FTV opened at $65.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.05. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.68 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

