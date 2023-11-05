Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.68. Approximately 118,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 162,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $542.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 123.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 288.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

