Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Barclays

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.76.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Freshworks

Freshworks Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

Freshworks stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88.

In other news, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 166,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $3,547,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 573,959 shares in the company, valued at $12,265,503.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 166,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $3,547,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 573,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,265,503.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 785,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $16,481,119.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,670,001 shares of company stock worth $34,457,748. Insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Freshworks in the second quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 57.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.