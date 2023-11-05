FUNToken Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. One FUNToken token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $53.60 million and $1.13 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FUNToken

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

