Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,433 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 44.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 26,915 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 391.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 135,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 108,341 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Garmin by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 44,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Garmin by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Garmin Stock Performance

Garmin stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $84.25 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.45 and its 200-day moving average is $104.63. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

