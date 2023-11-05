Gatos Silver (GATO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Gatos Silver Price Performance

GATO stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $344.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 2.17. Gatos Silver has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gatos Silver

In related news, SVP Anthony Michael Scott purchased 13,801 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $71,075.15. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $679,516.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen D. Bodley purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 165,000 shares of company stock worth $883,912 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

