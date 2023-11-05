General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Stock Price Down 28.8%

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 28.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.42. 77,384 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 338% from the average session volume of 17,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

General Enterprise Ventures Trading Down 28.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55.

About General Enterprise Ventures

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers Citro-Tech fire inhibitor for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.

