Genmab A/S (GMAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $613.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.77 million. On average, analysts expect Genmab A/S to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GMAB opened at $29.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

GMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $638.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 42.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 40,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 24.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

