Gifto (GTO) Price Down 11.1% This Week

Gifto (GTO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Gifto has a market cap of $17.23 million and $3.57 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gifto has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,020,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Gifto Token Trading

