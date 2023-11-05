Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $110.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $123.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.85.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $113.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.50 and its 200-day moving average is $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,638,000 after buying an additional 134,403 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,995,000 after acquiring an additional 187,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,457,000 after acquiring an additional 64,912 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,322,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,183,000 after acquiring an additional 791,610 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,379,000 after purchasing an additional 140,481 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

