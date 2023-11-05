Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.85.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.6 %

GPN stock opened at $113.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth $1,528,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $310,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

