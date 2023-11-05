Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.14. 1,015,008 shares of the company were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

