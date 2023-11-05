Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Up 5.6 %

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.36 million, a PE ratio of -59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GOL. Citigroup cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.34.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

