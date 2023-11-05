GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

NYSE EAF opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $765.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,465,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,163,000 after buying an additional 1,237,154 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,222,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after buying an additional 1,231,952 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,320,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after buying an additional 883,863 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

