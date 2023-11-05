Gratomic (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Trading Down 6.3%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 58,425 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 31,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Gratomic Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

Gratomic Company Profile

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

