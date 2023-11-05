Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gravity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

GRVY opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. Gravity has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $82.48. The company has a market cap of $451.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.29.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.28 million for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 19.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gravity by 856.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 118,728 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gravity by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 34,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,108,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gravity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gravity by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

