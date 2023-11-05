GSK (NYSE:GSK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HSBC initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a reduce rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,553.75.

GSK stock opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.58. GSK has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 6.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in GSK by 27.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in GSK by 4.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in GSK by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

