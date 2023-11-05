Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report) were down 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 31,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 8,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Guangzhou Automobile Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Price Performance
About Guangzhou Automobile Group
Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.
